Manipur's Mongkot Chepu village authority raises questions over alleged lapses after fresh attack

Serious concerns have emerged following a fresh armed attack on Mongkot Chepu village on Monday, in which at least one civilian was injured.

In a statement, the Mongkot Chepu Village Authority (VA) said the incident has raised questions about the timeliness of administrative response. It noted that warning signs had been present for several weeks, with residents flagging concerns over the construction and expansion of alleged militant bunkers in and around the village.

According to the VA, these concerns were communicated to authorities, but no substantial action was taken. “For over six weeks, alerts were issued regarding developments in the area, and residents had urged intervention,” the statement said.

The Authority stated that around 7:30 am on Monday (March 23), armed miscreants carried out an attack on the village, reportedly using advanced methods, including drone-based explosives. It observed that the situation appears to have escalated despite earlier warnings.

The VA also raised questions about the handling of known armed miscreants positions, stating that these remained in place for an extended period despite inputs from locals. It called for clarity on whether preventive steps could have been taken earlier.

Additionally, the statement mentioned concerns regarding response efforts during and after the incident, including the need for timely assistance to affected civilians.

These aspects, however, could not be independently verified.

The VA further pointed out that the reported militant activity occurred relatively close to Litan Police Station, highlighting the need to review local surveillance and preparedness.

Community representatives have called for dismantling of suspected militant infrastructure, increased security presence, and a transparent inquiry into the sequence of events leading up to the attack. As the situation remains tense, attention is now on assessing the response and ensuring appropriate follow-up measures.