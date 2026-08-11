Manipur’s Moramba Laishram wins bronze at Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Nigeria

Manipur fencer and Indian Army Havaldar Moramba Laishram clinched a bronze medal in the Men’s U-23 Sabre individual event at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Laishram’s podium finish was part of a remarkable opening-day performance by the Indian contingent, which secured 17 medals — four gold, four silver and nine bronze across individual events.

India also achieved a clean sweep in the Men’s Sabre event, with Nikhil Wagh winning gold, Lakshay Badser taking silver, and Laishram and fellow Indian fencer Ashwini Arya sharing the bronze medals.

Representing India in the championship being held from August 9 to 14, Laishram produced a strong run to reach the semifinals. His key victory came in the quarterfinals, where he defeated Nigerian fencer Akinyosoye Oluwafolayemi, overcoming the challenge posed by the home competitor and advancing to the medal rounds.

Although he could not progress to the final, Laishram secured a joint bronze medal for his impressive campaign.

The achievement adds another major milestone to the fencing career of the Manipur athlete, who hails from Singjamei and is the son of the late Laishram Basanta Singh.

Laishram previously won gold at the 32nd Junior National Fencing Championship in 2024 and has established himself as a regular competitor at the national level. He has also been selected for the 35th Senior National Fencing Championship.

India's strong start in Lagos saw its fencers reach the podium in all six individual events on the opening day, underlining the country's growing presence in international fencing.

In the men's epee event, Lokesh Vemani won silver, while other Indian fencers also secured bronze medals as India made a strong early statement at the championship.