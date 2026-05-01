Manipur’s N Tomchou Meitei sets record at Commonwealth Youth Weightlifting Championship in Samoa

Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh on Friday, May 1 congratulated young weightlifter N Tomchou Meitei for setting a new record in the 60 kg category at the Commonwealth Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship held in Apia, Samoa.

In a message, Singh lauded Meitei’s “outstanding performance,” highlighting his lifts of 117 kg in snatch and 150 kg in clean and jerk, with a total of 267 kg.

“Your achievement has brought immense pride to Manipur and the nation,” Singh said, wishing the athlete continued success in his future endeavours.

Meitei’s performance marks a significant milestone for Indian weightlifting at the international level, with his record-setting effort drawing praise from across the sporting community.