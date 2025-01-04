The Naga People's Organization (NPO), Senapati has written to Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the appointment of Manipur's Chief Secretary, recommending K. Moses Chalai, IAS, as the eligible candidate.

The organisation, in its letter on January 3, informed that the position remains vacant after the transfer of the incumbent Chief Secretary.

"In this regard, we would like to bring to your kind information that no Naga officer has ever been appointed to the post of the Chief Secretary of Manipur. There had been senior Naga officers in the past who could have been appointed as Chief Secretary. Unfortunately, all of them had been sidelined," the NPO said.

The letter further stated that Naga Officers such as Ameising Luikham and Ramnganing Muivah, were overlooked in the past by diverting them to posts outside the state. "Officers from the Meitei and Kuki communities have held the prestigious post," the NPO said.

Requesting the appointment of Moses for the position, the organisation said, "Presently, K. Moses Chalai, IAS (1990 MT Cadre), is eligible for the post of Chief Secretary, being the senior officer. Therefore, we would like to hereby request for the appointment of K. Moses Chalai, IAS (1990 MT Cadre), as the Chief Secretary of Manipur, based on his seniority."

The organisation explained that Chalai has served in various capacities and has extensive administrative experience and is very much capable of holding the post of Chief Secretary of Manipur. "He is an officer with integrity", they added.

Furthermore, the Naga body requested Shah's consideration on the matter, stating, "The appointment of K. Moses Chalai, IAS, will instil faith among the Nagas that the appointments to the post of Chief Secretary of Manipur are non-partisan, especially towards the Naga Officers."