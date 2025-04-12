The All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) convened its inaugural Legislative Assembly Session for the 2024–26 tenure on April 9, 2025, at Heibunglok Changnhe village in Chandel district. During the session, the Assembly engaged in thorough deliberations on key policy programs and pressing contemporary issues impacting both the Association and the Naga community.

After careful consideration of the members' views, the House unanimously adopted significant resolutions that are in harmony with ANSAM's core principles and serve the broader interests of the Naga people.

Hosted by the Sirti Thiijiitam Sourkhe (Monsang Naga Students’ Union), the session was chaired by Sinruwng Andria, Speaker of the ANSAM Legislative Assembly, and attended by its Executive Council, ANSAM senior leaders, constituent unit functionaries, sub-ordinate body functionaries, and well-wishers.

Important resolutions include:

Indo-Naga political talks

The House asserted its unwavering support and commitment for acceptable, inclusive and honourable Naga political solution based on the 3rd August 2015 Framework Agreement signed between India Government and NSCN recognising Flag, Constitution and integration as an inalienable rights of Nagas. "In view of the exigent need of consolidating its commitment, the House resolved to make it mandatory for every Naga to raise Naga National Flag in all Naga houses, villages, streets and towns while observing any Naga National Celebrations/Occasions viz. Naga Independence Day, Naga Republic Day and Framework Agreement Day."

Free Movement Regime (FMR) and Imposed Border Fencing

The House re-asserted its staunch opposition to the decision of Indian Government for Abrogation of Free Regime Movement (FMR) and Construction of imposed Border Fencing. "And thus, unequivocally demanded for (i) Immediate reinstatement of FMR to its original form and (i) immediate stoppage of the construction of imposed border fencing in Naga homeland," the release stated.

The House demanded that course of action plan to carry forward the movement against the discriminate policy of Indian Government to divide the Naga people and its ancestral land be explored.

Repeal of AFSPA from Naga homeland

The House reaffirmed the demand for the repeal of AFSPA from Naga homeland, and to apprise the Government of India to release the Naga Political prisoners languishing in various jails, honouring the spirit of Indo Naga Peace process and ceasefire agreement as a measure of confidence building between the two entities. The House also resolved to reaffirm its position of non-cooperation movement against the Indian security forces.

Naga ancestral land

The House condemned the high-handedness and alleged assault of Konsakhul village chief, Chairman, Pastor and several villagers by suspected villagers from L. Phaijang village, Munlai Village, Haraothel village and Kuki militants disguised as civilians on April 5. Considering the severity of the

situation, the House endorsed the executives council to visit the Konsakhul village along with Constituent Units and Sub-ordinate bodies at the earliest. Furthermore, they demanded that authorities concerned be vigilant and take appropriate steps to protect the Naga ancestral land.

Reservation and constitutional rights of tribals in state

Reaffirming commitment to the protection of constitutional rights and privileges of the tribals in the state, the House resolved to endorse the ANSAM Executives Council to ensure that: the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Amendment Act, 2012 is strictly followed in all central institutions; and the reservation quantum of ST for direct recruitment in Group C and Group D posts in state and central

institutions as laid down by Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Government of India is strictly adhered.

6th Amendment Act and 7th Amendment Bill of Autonomous District Councils

The House reaffirmed its opposition to the 6th Amendment Act and 7th Amendment Bill of the Autonomous District Councils introduced by the Manipur state government in the Manipur Legislative Assembly. "Further, resolved to opposed any attempt of the Manipur State government and Indian government to

formulate/enact any policy programs and legislation against the spirit of Article 371 C and the interest of Naga people," the press release read.