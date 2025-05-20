The Naga community, the third-largest ethnic group in Manipur, is playing a vital role in reviving the state’s handloom industry, especially in the hill districts where their cultural heritage remains deeply rooted.

In the Tamenglong district, home to the Zeliangrong Naga tribe, traditional handloom weaving continues to thrive despite past disruptions. Women artisans in rural areas have kept this practice alive for generations, producing culturally significant garments with intricate designs and local materials like silk and cotton.

"We work here making traditional clothes. It takes one to two days to weave a piece of fabric, which requires a lot of effort. We make clothes for both women and men. Prices start around three thousand rupees and increase if more fabric is used or if the work is more intricate," says Thinglung Lio, a local handicraft artist.

These women produce garments such as the phanek, shawls, sheets, and gamchas, each embedded with symbolic colours and patterns that reflect Naga identity and traditions. The craft not only represents their culture but also provides a livelihood for many in remote areas.

The industry faced significant challenges during periods of unrest, with production and sales dropping. However, a recent period of stability has helped artisans return to work and regain momentum.

“For about one and a half years, the business was slow, but in the last 5-6 months, our business has been running smoothly, and demand is growing. People are asking for different kinds of products, so all our workers are busy from morning till evening,” says Thotreichan Zimik, who runs a handloom cluster in Ukhrul district.

Manipur's handmade textiles are now gaining attention beyond the region. Though exports remain limited, increasing interest from domestic markets and the potential of e-commerce are giving artisans new opportunities to scale their work.