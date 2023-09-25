Naorem Roshibina Devi from Manipur, secured a bronze medal for India in the Women's 60 kg Wushu (Sanda) category at the ongoing Asian Games.

On September 25 Roshibina Devi triumphed in the quarterfinals by outplaying her opponent, Aiman Karshyga of Kazakhstan. This victory propelled her into the semi-finals, ensuring her a well-deserved bronze medal.

This achievement adds another feather to Roshibina Devi's cap, as she had previously secured a bronze medal in the same category during the last edition of the Asian Games in Jakarta.

Roshibina Devi's prowess in Wushu was evident not only at the Asian Games but also at the 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu-Pokhara, where she clinched the gold medal in the Women's 60 kg category.