Manipur commemorated Subhas Chandra Bose's 128th birth anniversary with the Netaji Run-2025, an event that traced a historic path from Keibul Lamjao National Park to the Indian National Army (INA) Headquarters in Moirang.

Organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the run drew hundreds of participants under the powerful slogan 'Run for Unity'. Lokpath Development Authority Chairman Asnikumar, the chief guest, praised Netaji's vision.

"Netaji was the 'first Prime Minister' of India - a visionary who dreamed of a united, self-reliant nation," Asnikumar stated. He emphasised youth empowerment, highlighting the importance of education, opportunities, and national values.

The event's strategic route symbolised historical significance. Concluding at the INA Headquarters, Asnikumar noted, "This site stands as a testament to Manipur's invaluable contributions to India's independence struggle."

Distinguished ABVP leaders, including Prof. Premlata Meisnam and Gautam Philem, participated, transforming the run into a powerful tribute to national resilience and collective sacrifice.