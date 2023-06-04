The vital National Highway-2, also known as the Trans Asian Highway No.1, is set to reopen on June 5 after a month-long blockade. The highway, which serves as Manipur's lifeline, had been closed due to widespread violence that erupted on May 3.

Despite no official declaration of a blockade along the National Highway-2, the road remained deserted during the state's period of unrest, with essential commodity carriers and other vehicles staying off the road.

During his visit to the violence-affected Kangpokpi district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to the people to ensure smooth traffic flow along the highway. In response to his appeal and various consultations, including with civil society organizations, village chiefs, youth leaders, women's forums, and prominent Kuki leaders, the Committee on Tribals Unity Sadar Hills announced a temporary reopening of the National Highway-2 for seven days, starting from June 5.

As a goodwill gesture and in support of the government's "Peace Mission" to address the Kuki political issue, the people of Kangpokpi have decided to clear and open the highway. However, only essential commodities and medical supplies will be allowed to ply the route under the escort of central forces. The movement of these trucks will be restricted to a specific time frame, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

Rev. K. Sitlhou, the spokesperson of the Committee on Tribals Unity Sadar Hills, emphasized that any act of violence against the Kuki people and villages by the warring Meitei community during the suspension of the blockade will necessitate a reassessment of the situation.