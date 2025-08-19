Manipur's Nirupama shines at Miss Universe India, bags fourth runner-up spot

Northeast celebrated as one of its own, claimed a coveted position at the Miss Universe India 2025 finale in Jaipur on August 18. Sarangthem Nirupama from Kakching Khunou Lamhaba Leikai, Manipur, secured the fourth runner-up title while also winning hearts with the Miss Popular award.

The psychology student at CT University, Punjab, proved that talent from the northeast continues to make waves on national platforms. Her double victory - finishing in the top five and earning the public's favourite title of Miss Popular- showcased both her stage presence and fan following throughout the competition.

Manika Vishwakarma from Rajasthan took home the ultimate prize, receiving the Miss Universe India 2025 crown from outgoing titleholder Rhea Singha during the glittering ceremony in Rajasthan's pink city. The newly crowned queen will now prepare to represent India at the 74th Miss Universe pageant scheduled for November in Thailand.

The competition saw fierce rivalry among contestants from across the country. Tanya Sharma from Uttar Pradesh claimed the first runner-up position, followed by Mehak Dhingra as second runner-up and Amishi Kaushik from Haryana, rounding out the top five as third runner-up.

Adding to the northeast's strong showing, Mizoram's Evelyn Zachhingpuii made her mark by advancing to the competition's top 20 finalists, demonstrating the region's growing influence in national beauty pageants.

Organised jointly by Glamanand Group and K Sera Sera Box Office, the second edition of Miss Universe India brought together beauty, talent and intelligence on one stage. The August 18 finale marked another milestone for the pageant, which chose Jaipur as its host city for the second consecutive year.