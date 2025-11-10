Manipur's Noney district imposes airgun ban to protect endangered Amur falcons

The Additional District Magistrate of Noney has issued a comprehensive prohibitory order on November 10 to safeguard migratory Amur falcons, locally known as "Akhuaipuina", which have begun arriving in the district.

The order mandates an immediate and complete ban on hunting, catching, killing, and selling these migratory birds throughout the Noney district and surrounding areas. Authorities have taken the unprecedented step of requiring all residents to surrender their airguns to village authorities until the birds depart or until November 30, whichever comes first.

The decisive action follows a request from the Divisional Forest Officer, who raised concerns about illegal hunting activities targeting the protected species. Amur falcons, which fall under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, face severe threats during their roosting period in the region.

Fifteen villages across the district have been designated as collection points for airgun deposits, including Longmai, Raengkhung, Awangkhul, Taobam, and Khongsang. Village authorities must submit collection reports to the district office by November 15.

Additional District Magistrate Stiff Khapudang has directed the Superintendent of Police to deploy personnel for conducting searches at markets, roads, and vehicles to enforce compliance. Forest guards will maintain daily surveillance at roosting sites and report to the Chief Conservator of Forests.

The order carries strict penalties, warning that violations constitute punishable offences under sections 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Churches and village authorities have been enlisted to ensure widespread awareness of the restrictions.

Officials emphasise that the current period is crucial in the life cycle of Amur falcons, making protection efforts essential for the species' survival during their stopover in Manipur.