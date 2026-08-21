Manipur’s polo heritage inspires Miss Universe India 2026 costume

Manipur’s cultural heritage took centre stage at the Miss Universe India 2026 pageant in Jaipur on August 20, with the state’s traditional costume showcasing its textiles, craftsmanship and cultural diversity.

Designed by Manipuri fashion designer Robert Naorem, the ensemble draws on Manipur’s association with polo, known locally as sagol kangjei. The design traces the sport’s origins in the state while presenting it as a symbol of strategy, skill and grace.

The costume features traditional tribal motifs, handcrafted textiles and sarong-inspired drapes. Textiles associated with the Tangkhul and Kabui communities have also been incorporated, reflecting the cultural traditions shared across Manipur.

Naorem said the ensemble was designed to represent Manipur as a whole, bringing together its diverse communities, craftsmanship and heritage on a national platform.

Thadoi is representing Manipur at the ongoing Miss Universe India 2026 pageant in Jaipur. Naorem is the state director of Miss Universe India and holds the licence to organise the state-level pageant in Manipur.

The Miss Universe India pageant combines beauty with advocacy and confidence. India has produced three Miss Universe winners — Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta and Harnaaz Sandhu. All three have previously visited Manipur and walked in creations by Naorem, contributing to the visibility of Manipuri fashion on national and international pageant platforms.