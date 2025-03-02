15 acres of illegal poppy cultivation was destroyed in Manipur's Tengnoupal following an operation carried out by security forces and the forest division on March 1.

The poppy eradication drive, carried out in the presence of the SDM of Tengnoupal was held at hill ranges of Khudei Laipham.

The poppy destruction drive is part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal cultivation of poppy and to disrupt drug production in the region.

The personnel launched the operation acting on specific intelligence and dismantled the poppy plants.

Earlier, security forces in Manipur destroyed 30 acres of illegal poppy plants in an operation carried out in Puleijang village, Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, in another operation carried out on the same day, March 1, security forces dismantled five illegal bunkers in Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts.