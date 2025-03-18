Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has praised Priya Konjengbam for becoming the first woman from Northeast India to qualify for the prestigious All England Badminton Championship.

"You have become one of the trailblazers in the field of games & sports from Manipur with your struggle, hard work and commitment. We are inspired & proud of your achievement," Singh wrote in a social media post on March 18.

Konjengbam's qualification marks a significant milestone for badminton in the Northeast region, where the sport has been gaining popularity in recent years. The All England Championship, established in 1899, is one of the world's oldest and most respected badminton tournaments.

Singh's message highlighted Konjengbam's perseverance through challenges, expressing hope for "many more successes" in her athletic career.