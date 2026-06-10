Manipur's Project Hinichi records first green pea harvest, helping 124 families shift from poppy cultivation

Project Hinichi, a joint initiative of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Manipur Police, has recorded its first harvest of green peas in Churachandpur district, marking a significant milestone in efforts to promote alternative livelihoods and curb illicit poppy cultivation in the state.

According to Manipur Police, the project has enabled 124 households to transition from illegal poppy farming to sustainable agricultural practices. The initiative is aimed at providing farmers with viable income-generating alternatives while supporting the government's broader campaign against narcotics production and trafficking.

Sharing the development on social media, Manipur Police described the first harvest as a step towards building stronger communities, improving livelihoods, and creating a drug-free future.

Project Hinichi is part of ongoing alternative development efforts in Manipur, where authorities have intensified measures to eradicate illegal poppy cultivation and encourage farmers to adopt legal and sustainable crops.