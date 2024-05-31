The Raj Bhavan complex in Manipur has been severely affected by flooding, with all office buildings, including the Raj Bhavan secretariat, the office of the Governor, staff quarters, and security barracks being inundated by floodwaters. Only the vintage building serving as the official residence of the Governor has been spared.

In light of the dire situation, the Governor reviewed the arrangements made to control the flood and instructed officials to take all possible measures to mitigate the pathetic condition of the complex.

The flood has caused widespread damage and disruption within the Raj Bhavan premises, with essential infrastructure and facilities being submerged. Efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage and initiate immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.

The state administration has been working tirelessly to address the flood situation, which has affected various parts of Manipur due to incessant rain. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing in affected areas, with authorities mobilising resources to provide assistance to those affected.