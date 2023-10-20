India takes immense pride in announcing the selection of Squadron Leader Rajkumar Herojit Singh, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer hailing from Manipur, as the country's representative at the upcoming 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. Scheduled to take place from October 22 to October 28, this event is a momentous occasion for not only Manipur but the entire nation.

Squadron Leader Rajkumar Herojit Singh, affectionately known as 'Hero' among his colleagues, is a shining example of resilience and determination. Despite facing adversity, he has excelled in para swimming and is now set to compete against athletes from across Asia in the 100m breaststroke event.

Herojit Singh, the youngest son of R K Muktasana Singh and R K (O) Ibetombi Devi, has been a source of inspiration from his early days. While he had the opportunity to pursue an engineering career after his 12th-grade examinations, his heart led him to join the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakvasla, Pune. His remarkable journey at NDA included being appointed as a Battalion Cadet Adjutant and receiving accolades such as the 'Best Cadet in Physical Training' award, the 'Sports Insignia' for his sporting excellence, and the coveted 'Blazer' in swimming.

However, fate had a different path in store for Herojit Singh during his stage-2 fighter flying training at the Fighter Training Wing, Hakimpet. An aircraft accident resulted in him ejecting from the plane and subsequently suffering a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed from the waist down. But this setback did not diminish his spirit or his dream of serving in the IAF.

In a remarkable turn of events, Herojit Singh created history when the IAF chose to retain him and commissioned him into the Indian Air Force. He became the first person in the world to be commissioned while using a wheelchair. Although he can no longer take to the skies, he continues to serve his nation proudly in the ground-duty branch of the IAF.

Herojit Singh's indomitable spirit extends beyond his military service. He embraces an active life and participates in various sports and adventure activities, including swimming, wheelchair marathons, wheelchair table tennis, wheelchair badminton, sea swimming, and open water diving. Notably, he successfully completed an Advanced Open Water Diving course before focusing on para swimming in 2017, marking a new chapter in his extraordinary journey.