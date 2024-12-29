Manipur's eminent writer Chana Lukhoi, passed away on December 29, at his residence of Chana village under Imphal East due to prolonged illness.



He was 74.

Lukhoi was widely admired for his exceptional contributions to the art form which earned him both state and national accolades throughout his illustrious career.

His plays were ranked first several times in Shumang Leela competitions, cementing his legacy as a master dramatist.

Some of his iconic works include Sana-patki Thariktha, Chaina-pung, Hingnabagi Dabi, Leishabigi Machado, Eegi Nong, Keishamthong Thoibi, Love 2000, and Shabi Shanou Express.

Chana Lukhoi’s creativity and dedication to Shumang Leela leave an indelible mark on Manipur's cultural heritage.