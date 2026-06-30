Manipur's RK Sanatomba Memorial Trust honours journalist Elangbam Ojitkumar for investigative reporting

The RK Sanatomba Memorial Trust on June 30 conferred the prestigious RK Sanatomba Journalist Award to IMPACT TV reporter Elangbam Ojitkumar in recognition of his outstanding investigative reporting on Manipur's school education system.

The award was presented during the observance of the death anniversary of R.K. Sanatomba Singh, former editor of Kangla Lanpung, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy in Imphal.

The programme began with the offering of floral tributes to the late journalist, followed by the award presentation ceremony. The award carries a cash prize, citation and a traditional shawl.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, RK Nimai, Chairman of the RK Sanatomba Memorial Trust, said the award has been presented annually since 2004 to recognise journalists who have produced outstanding work in various fields of reporting.

Recalling the contributions of the late R.K. Sanatomba Singh, Nimai said he dedicated his life to the welfare of society and played a significant role not only in journalism but also in the promotion of sports in Manipur.

He noted that Sanatomba was a passionate sportsman from a young age and was among the founders of the Eastern Taekwondo School, which has produced several national and international champions over the years.

As editor of Kangla Lanpung, Sanatomba consistently highlighted issues affecting the state and used journalism as a platform for social change. His life was tragically cut short on June 30, 1993.

To honour his legacy and contributions to journalism, his family members and friends instituted the RK Sanatomba Memorial Journalist Award, which continues to recognise excellence in the profession.