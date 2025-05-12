In a clarion call to revive the declining status of rural road development in Manipur, Chief Engineer of the Manipur State Rural Roads Development Agency (MSRRDA), Khuraijam Temba, urged all stakeholders to extend their cooperation and commitment towards improving the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the state.

Addressing a press conference today at the MSRRDA conference hall, Temba expressed concern over Manipur’s recent slide in PMGSY performance, despite having a strong record in earlier years. "PMGSY has been implemented in Manipur since its nationwide launch in 2000. Between 2000 and 2014, the state performed remarkably well and even received an appreciation letter from the Ministry concerned," he noted. However, he lamented that in recent years, due to ongoing conflict, changes in the tender bidding system, and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Manipur has become one of the worst-performing states under the scheme.

Temba emphasized that unless this trend is reversed, it could result in significant developmental setbacks for Manipur’s rural areas. He specifically urged contractors and other executing agencies to demonstrate renewed dedication and technical readiness to meet the scheme's evolving requirements.

Outlining the progress made so far, the Chief Engineer informed that under PMGSY-I, the state successfully constructed 1,858 roads and 208 bridges to bolster rural connectivity. In the second phase, known as PMGSY-II, upgrades were carried out on 55 roads and three bridges.

Currently, PMGSY-III is underway, with 55 sanctioned projects covering a total length of 497 kilometers. An additional 41 projects, totaling 280.9 kilometers, are slated for sanction. The tendering process for the 55 ongoing works is in an advanced stage, Temba added.

He further clarified that, as per directives from the central ministry, MSRRDA is required to adhere strictly to the Standard Bidding Document (SBD) during tenders and cannot alter these prescribed norms. Another key change, he noted, is the shift from traditional Water Bound Macadam (WBM) to the Cement Treated Base (CTB) method of road construction, aimed at conserving natural resources. Contractors are now mandated to possess adequate knowledge and experience in CTB techniques to qualify for projects.

Stressing the need for collective effort, Temba concluded that improved performance under PMGSY is essential for Manipur to harness the full benefits of the scheme and uplift rural infrastructure effectively