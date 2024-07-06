Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh took to microblogging site X to announce a significant achievement under the state's ambitious "Sareng Project." The project, aimed at reviving the indigenous Meitei Sareng species, marked a major breakthrough with successful induced breeding efforts recently.

Laimujam Dinamani Singh of Tentha Khunou, Thoubal District, in collaboration with the Department of Fisheries, Government of Manipur, played a pivotal role in achieving positive results in the induced breeding of Sareng (Wallago attu). Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed his delight, hailing the achievement as a milestone in the project's journey.