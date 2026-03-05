Manipur's Senapati district to celebrate International Women’s Day 2026 with ASMITA sports events

In connection with the global observance of International Women’s Day on March 8, Manipur's Senapati district will organise a series of sports activities under the ASMITA initiative. A press conference in this regard was held today by Mera Yuva Bharat (MYB) Senapati in coordination with the District Youth Affairs and Sports Office at the MYB Senapati office.

Addressing the media, P.S. John Longkhaye, Youth Officer, DYASO Senapati, informed that a series of competitive sporting events have been planned to encourage and empower women through active participation. He stated that ASMITA (Achieving Sports Milestone by Inspiring Women through Action) is a national flagship initiative aimed at promoting mass participation of women and girls in sports and helping them explore their potential in athletics.

He said the International Women’s Day celebration in Senapati district will be held on March 8, 2026, at Astro Turf, Senapati.

The ASMITA programme will feature various track events along with a football match to showcase female sporting talent in the district. Participation is open to all women and girls residing in Senapati district. Athletes must generate a National Sports Repository System (NSRS) ID using their Aadhaar card or visit the My Bharat Office at the Old DC Office to complete the process, he added.

The organisers have invited residents to support and take part in the celebration, aimed at fostering empowerment and sportsmanship among women.

The press conference was also attended by Paulina Monsang, Deputy Director, MYB Senapati; Pforkrehrii, Khelo India Badminton Mentor, Senapati; and P.S. Khopuh, Khelo India Indigenous Wrestling Mentor, who expressed their commitment to the successful observance of International Women’s Day 2026 in the district.