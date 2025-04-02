Preparations for the Shirui Lily Festival 2025 have begun, with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chairing the first organising committee meeting at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on April 2.

The committee addressed key aspects of the festival, including transportation, security measures, crowd management, infrastructure development, hospitality services, cultural programming, promotional strategies, and interdepartmental coordination.

Senior officials, including the Secretary to Governor, Director General of Police, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Principal Secretary, Commissioners, and high-ranking police, military and civil officers participated in the discussions focused on ensuring smooth execution of the annual celebration.

In a separate meeting on the same day, Governor Bhalla met with representatives from Thangjing Seva Mandal, Historical Heritage Development Organisation, and the Committee on Protection & Preservation of the Historical Rights of Koubru & Thangjing Hill Ranges.

The delegation voiced concerns about devotees being unable to access the sacred Thangjing Hills for worship purposes.

The Governor assured the members that their grievances would be thoroughly examined and addressed. The Security Advisor, Secretary to Governor, and Superintendent of Police from Bishnupur district were also present during this consultation.