Manipur's Somdal ready for historic homecoming of NSCN(IM) leader Th Muivah

Somdal village in Manipur’s Ukhrul district is gearing up to welcome NSCN(IM) supremo Th Muivah, who will visit his birthplace on October 22 after more than 50 years, officials said on Tuesday. The 91-year-old Naga leader left the village decades ago to join the insurgency.

Locals have put up posters across the village to mark the occasion. Muivah, the principal negotiator in the Naga peace talks with the Centre since the NSCN(IM) entered a ceasefire in 1997, is expected to stay in Somdal for a week before travelling to Dimapur, an official said.

The visit comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, where clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities since May 2023 have claimed over 260 lives and displaced thousands.

Authorities in the Tangkhul Naga-majority village, alongside student bodies, civil society groups, and the church, are coordinating efforts to ensure a smooth visit. Hoardings welcoming Muivah have been placed in both the Ukhrul district headquarters and Somdal village. Tangkhul Nagas are the largest Naga tribe in Manipur.

"Muivah is scheduled to arrive at Ukhrul district headquarters on Wednesday by helicopter from Nagaland's Dimapur and will be welcomed by Tangkhul Naga people in traditional attire," an official said. After a programme at the district headquarters, he will travel by road to his native village.

A local official said the Naga community is “excited and looking forward to the historic homecoming of Muivah.” Unlike his attempted visit in 2010, which was blocked by the then Manipur government, this visit faces no opposition. "Various organisations from non-Naga communities have welcomed his proposed visit," a Naga civil society leader said.

Local volunteers are working closely with authorities to ensure the visit proceeds without incident. Born in 1934, Muivah remains one of the most influential figures in the contemporary Naga political movement. His return is being welcomed not only by Tangkhul Nagas but also by Kuki, Zomi, and Meitei groups in the state.