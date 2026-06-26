Manipur's Sukte community celebrates 70 years of heritage and identity

Members of the Sukte tribe on June 26 marked the community's 70th anniversary across villages in Manipur's Churachandpur district, celebrating their cultural heritage even as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its investigation into the state's ethnic violence with the arrest of 10 accused across seven districts.

The anniversary was observed with prayers, traditional performances and community gatherings, highlighting the Sukte tribe's contributions to education, public service, church ministry and the preservation of its cultural traditions, including music, dance and traditional attire.

The celebrations came on the same day that the NIA, in a coordinated operation with the Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested 10 individuals allegedly linked to multiple cases of ethnic violence that have rocked the state since May 2023.

The arrests followed simultaneous search operations in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Chandel and Pherzawl districts.

According to the NIA, investigations indicate that the accused were actively involved in several incidents during the ethnic unrest, including attacks on security personnel, looting of arms and ammunition, and bank robberies.

The agency said the operation was carried out following extensive intelligence gathering, technical surveillance and field investigations. It added that the objective was to identify and prosecute those involved in criminal and terrorist activities, irrespective of community affiliations.

The NIA said it expects the arrests to provide crucial information on the planning, execution and support networks behind the violence. Investigators are also examining possible links between different incidents, as well as the individuals and groups allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

Describing the operation as a significant step towards restoring peace and normalcy, the agency said investigations into the various Manipur violence cases remain ongoing.

Manipur has witnessed prolonged ethnic violence since 3 May 2023, largely involving clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities over issues related to land rights, reservation benefits and access to resources. The conflict has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced around 60,000 people.

The violence also triggered a prolonged political crisis, culminating in the resignation of former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on 9 February 2025. President's Rule was subsequently imposed on 13 February 2025 after the Centre cited a breakdown of constitutional machinery.

President's Rule was revoked on February 4, 2026, a day after the BJP elected two-time MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of its legislature party, paving the way for the formation of a new government in the state.