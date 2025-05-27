Suman Devi Thoudam, a defender from Manipur, has made a notable return to the Indian women’s hockey team after a three-year absence. The 25-year-old has been named in the squad for the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, marking her first appearance for the national side since 2022.

Hailing from Imphal, Suman last played for India during a Pro League fixture against the Netherlands in Bhubaneswar. Since then, she remained outside the national core group but continued her training at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Delhi. Over the past three years, she has worked on her defensive skills, including tackling and man-to-man marking, with the goal of reclaiming her spot.

Suman joined the national camp in 2016 and has represented both junior and senior teams. Despite being dropped from the senior setup after 2022, she remained focused on improvement and committed to returning stronger.

Having previously played under former captain Rani, Suman now rejoins a team led by Salima Tete. She acknowledged the different leadership qualities brought by both captains, highlighting the evolving dynamics of the squad.

Her inclusion comes ahead of a demanding schedule. India will compete in London, Antwerp, and Berlin from June 14 to June 29, facing top teams including Australia, Argentina, Belgium, and China—each twice. The opening match is set against Australia in London.

With her return, Suman aims to make the most of the opportunity and solidify her position in the team. Her comeback adds depth to India's defensive lineup as they gear up for a crucial leg of the international season.