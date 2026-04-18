Manipur's Tangkhul Naga Long condemns civilian attack near Yaolen Kuki village

The Working Committee of Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) has strongly condemned a deadly attack on civilians near Yaolen Kuki village on the afternoon of April 18, which resulted in the death of two Tangkhul Naga individuals.

The victims have been identified as Chinaoshang Shokwungnao (45), a former member of the Naga Regiment from Tashar village, and Yaruingam Vashum (42) from Kharasom CC village. According to the statement, the victims were part of a group travelling from Imphal to Ukhrul when their convoy, consisting of multiple vehicles, came under attack after security escorts had reportedly moved away from the area.

The TNL alleged that armed cadres targeted civilians, including women and children, using long-range weapons, and claimed that similar incidents have occurred in recent weeks across several locations. The organisation expressed deep concern over the safety of civilians and criticised what it described as inadequate security measures in the region.

Raising questions over the role of security forces, the committee urged both the state and central governments to take immediate action, including intensified combing operations in and around the affected areas to prevent further violence.

The incident has further heightened tensions in Manipur, with calls for stronger intervention to ensure the safety of civilians and restore normalcy.