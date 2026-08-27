Manipur's Taphou Kuki Village Authority rejects NPO allegations, calls for impartial probe into arson incidents

The Taphou Kuki Village Authority has rejected allegations levelled by the Naga People’s Organisation (NPO), Senapati, over recent arson incidents in and around Taphou Kuki village, saying the actions of a few individuals should not be allowed to create hostility between neighbouring communities.

In a rejoinder to the NPO’s August 24 press release, the village authority said Taphou Kuki had “no intention whatsoever” of provoking, targeting or creating hostility against any community. It said the village had consistently supported peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and harmonious relations with neighbouring communities.

The statement comes amid allegations and counter-allegations over a series of fires and attacks reported in the Kangpokpi-Senapati border area. Both sides have called for investigations into the incidents.

The NPO had accused Taphou Kuki villagers of provoking and targeting people of Senapati in connection with recent violent incidents in the border belt.

Rejecting the allegations, the Taphou Kuki Village Authority said its ties with neighbouring communities had developed over decades through mutual respect, shared celebrations and assistance during times of need.

The authority alleged that the peaceful environment had at times been disrupted by a few individuals whose conduct had created fear and confusion among local residents.

According to the village authority, an arson incident in the early hours of August 24 completely destroyed residential properties and belongings. It further alleged that at around 9.20 am the same day, heavily armed assailants attacked the village using sophisticated weapons and set two more houses on fire.

Several other properties were partially damaged, while livestock and personal belongings were also lost, it said.

The authority further alleged that another arson attempt was made on August 26, targeting an RCC building belonging to Taphou Kuki and located opposite the NPF office at Liangmei Taphou.

It said timely intervention by Senapati Police and CRPF personnel deployed in the area prevented major damage to the building.

Condemning what it described as acts of arson and indiscriminate firing on civilians, the village authority said such incidents could deepen mistrust between communities.

It appealed to law-enforcement agencies, district administrations and civil society organisations to conduct a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation into the incidents, identify those responsible and initiate legal action against the perpetrators.

The authority also urged the administration to take measures against intoxicated individuals and other miscreants who may attempt to create disturbances and to strengthen preventive measures to avert further incidents.

“Few individuals’ misconduct must not become a reason for collective hostility between communities,” the authority said, stressing that individual acts should not be allowed to damage longstanding relations between neighbouring communities.