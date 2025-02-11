Manipur's Tengnoupal district administration, in collaboration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Tengnoupal unit, on February 11, organised a district-level awareness workshop on 'Safer Internet Day' at Khangshim Community Hall, Machi Sub-Division.



The theme of the workshop was 'Together for a Better Internet' with an objective to educate local citizens and officials on internet safety practices.

Speaking to the gathering, the Superintendent of Police (SP) urged citizens to exercise caution when receiving messages on WhatsApp. He highlighted the tendency to forward or share messages without verifying their authenticity, warning that such messages could sometimes contain fake news or incite unrest.

The SP emphasised the importance of checking the veracity of any message before sharing it and stressed that, as responsible citizens, individuals should avoid spreading unverified information.

As part of the workshop, an interactive session on 'Safer Internet Day' was also held to raise awareness about online safety and responsible digital behavior.

The function was graced by Rahul Gupta, IPS SP Tengnoupal as chief guest, Nazmul Huda Khan, MCS SDO Machi as President of the function and Mahamuda Begum, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Tengnoupal and CMO Tengnoupal as guest of honour respectively.

DLOs, officials and CSOs of Tengnoupal district attended the workshop.