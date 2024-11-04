The Thadou tribe, one of the oldest and most populous non-Naga communities in Manipur, has extended support for the state government's plan to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The Thadou community has also acknowledged the 'War on Drugs' campaign, which aims to combat drug-related issues affecting the region.

The decision was taken during the final day of the Thadou Convention 2024 which was held in Guwahati on November 1 and 2.

In a press statement, the Thadou Convention Guwahati Organizing Committee (TCGOC), 2024 stated, "We are of the view that the proposed exercise is aimed at securing Indian national interest and safeguarding the rights, welfare and interests of the citizens and indigenous communities. We acknowledge the efforts of the state government in addressing the concerns of its citizens and ensuring their well-being."

Furthermore, the committee emphasised the need to ensure that the NRC process does not lead to bona fide citizens of the state being deprived of their citizenship or residency rights.

Highlighting the tendency of tribal communities to lack proper documentation and records, the TCGOC also emphasised that the Manipur government, prior to commencement of the NRC exercise, should address concerns related to permissible documents as proof of citizenship or permanent residency.

In light of the escalating drug menace in Manipur, the committee also expressed support for the 'War on Drugs' campaign, urging its effective implementation with "greater community engagement, better planning and a goal for the best socio-economic and environmental outcomes".

Moreover, the committee encouraged stakeholders to extend support to the initiatives, envisioning a brighter future for Manipur and its people.