Manipur's Thadou Inpi General Headquarters (TI-GHQ), the apex body representing the Thadou tribe in the state and beyond, has condemned the recent meeting held in New Delhi on March 7, titled "Meeting on Community Understanding for Peaceful and Harmonious Co-existence in Manipur."



The statement issued by TI-GHQ General Secretary, Thangminlen Kipgen has categorically stated that the meeting, attended by the so-called Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) and the Meitei Alliance, along with their subsequent joint press statement, is a misleading maneuver that undermines the true interests of the Thadou community.



Citing resolutions from the Thadou Conclave 2015 (Delhi) and the General Assembly 2021 (Haipi, Kangpokpi District), TI-GHQ reiterated that any organisation other than TI-GHQ, including the newly formed Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), lacks legitimacy.



Furthermore, the delegation led by M. James Thadou does not hold any recognition or authorisation from TI-GHQ or the broader Thadou community.



This firm stance by TI-GHQ serves as a clear warning against attempts to misrepresent or dilute the voice of the Thadou people.

The organisation urges the public to disregard any actions or statements made by unauthorised entities falsely claiming to represent the Thadou community.