Manipur’s traditional Wangkhei Phee to enter global market as MANITEX signs export pacts

Manipur’s signature handwoven textile, the Wangkhei Phee, is set to reach international markets as the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles prepares to sign memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with four global buying houses at the ongoing Manipur International Textile Expo (MANITEX) 2025.

The agreements, involving Ace Sourcing, Idea Nuova, Artisav Expo Trade and Luxe Living, will enable export of the traditional Manipuri fabric to 16 countries. Officials described the move as a “significant milestone” for the state’s handloom sector.

Director of Handloom and Textiles, E. Jiten, said the interest shown by international buyers in the Wangkhei Phee was “a big achievement of this event.” He added, “The motif used in this traditional cloth has made them like this item. We are proud that our handloom has gained such attention.”

The expo, themed “Weaving a Sustainable Future: Manipur's Handloom Heritage to Global Fashion”, has entered its fourth day at Urban Haat, Nilakuthi, in Imphal East. The five-day event, running from November 8 to 12, has drawn participants from over 20 countries, including the UK, France, Japan, Germany, and Singapore.

Despite challenges arising from the ongoing conflict in the state, Jiten said the Directorate’s efforts to bring international buyers to Manipur had paid off. “It is not an easy thing to bring global houses here in the current situation. But we wanted to showcase Manipur’s unique textile heritage and create a roadmap for inclusive growth,” he said.

Around 100 stalls are participating this year, fewer than the 160 seen in earlier editions, but organisers say sales have exceeded expectations. Some weavers reportedly earned up to ₹1.5 lakh during the event.

A local weaver who has participated in every edition of MANITEX said this year’s sales were her best so far. “During the crisis, I couldn’t sell much or earn properly. This expo helped me sell most of my products,” she said.

MANITEX, which began in 2018 as an annual platform to promote Manipur’s handloom and handicraft traditions, was paused in 2021 due to the pandemic and again in 2023 and 2024 amid the state’s unrest.