The All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) decided to call a 24-hour total bandh in the entire hill districts on August 3 over the Manipur (Hill Areas) ADC Bill 2021.

The Manipur tribal body expressed their resentment against the state government’s alleged lackadaisical attitude towards the tabling of the HAC recommended “The Manipur (Hill Areas) ADC Bill 2021” in the ongoing 2nd Session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Calling the state government ignorant towards the wishes and desires of the tribal people, the body has called the incumbent HAC members deceitful for deviating its previous position with regards to the ADC Bill 2021.

The state's apex tribal student body announced that it is constrained to call for a 24-hour bandh in the state’s entire hill districts from 6:00 p.m. on August 3 to 6:00 p.m. on August 4, adding that the shutdown will be followed by an intense agitation on August 5.

According to the Information and Publicity Secretary of the student body, Khaiminlen Doungel, ATSUM is forced to engage in agitation in order to demand the introduction of the HAC-recommended "The Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Councils Bill" in order to continue its selfless and persistent work to strengthen the autonomous district councils as required by Article 371C of the Indian Constitution read with the Manipur Legislative Assembly (Hill Areas Committee) Orders.

The student body made an appeal for cooperation to all private and public educational institutions, government agencies, commercial enterprises, private automobiles, truck drivers, and other transporters, as well as to the general public.

The union though have mentioned that the total closure will not apply to essential services including power, media, healthcare, and water supply.