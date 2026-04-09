Manipur's Tronglaobi attack victims’ family demands arrest of culprits within five days

The family of the victims of the tragic bomb attack in Manipur's Tronglaobi Awang Leikai has demanded that the state government arrest all those responsible within five days, stating that no amount of ex-gratia compensation can replace the lives lost.

The appeal was made during a media interaction at Raj Medicity, where Oinam (Ongbi) Binita, who sustained critical injuries in the attack, is currently undergoing treatment. The attack, which occurred around 1 am on April 7 under the jurisdiction of Moirang police station, claimed the lives of her two children—Oinam Tomthin (5) and his sister Oinam Yaisana (5 months).

Speaking to the media, the children’s grandmother, Oinam Loidam, acknowledged the government’s announcement of financial assistance but emphasised that justice and an end to the ongoing conflict are far more important. She urged authorities to apprehend the real perpetrators within five days to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents from recurring.

Loidam also shared the emotional trauma faced by Binita, who was initially kept unaware of her children’s deaths due to her fragile condition. She reportedly learned about the tragedy through a newspaper, which left her devastated and worsened her health.

Questioning claims of improving peace in the state, the family expressed concern over the continued violence and called on the government to take stringent steps to restore lasting peace and security. The incident has once again highlighted the fragile security situation in Manipur and intensified calls for justice and stability in the region.