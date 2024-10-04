Two earthquakes shook parts of Northeast India on Friday morning, according to reports from the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

Ukhrul district in Manipur experienced tremors measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale at 7:02 am IST. The epicentre was located at latitude 25.04 N and longitude 94.20 E, with a depth of 30 kilometres.

Minutes later, at 7:10 am IST, another quake struck Cooch Behar in West Bengal. This tremor registered a magnitude of 3.3, originating from a depth of 5 kilometres at latitude 26.28 N and longitude 89.13 E.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received from either location. Seismologists continue to monitor the region, which lies in a seismically active zone.