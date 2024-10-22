Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on October 22 said that the under-construction Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), at Mayangkhang in Senapati district will offer world-class education and open new avenues for the youth of the region.



He also informed of the the construction of a multi-level parking facility, a first-of-its-kind in Manipur is underway, aimed at improving infrastructure and easing transportation challenges.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Manipur CM said that the institute will bring a transformative change.

He wrote on X, “Delighted to share the progress of two significant projects in Senapati District that are poised to bring transformative change. The IIIT Mayangkhang, a prestigious institution of higher learning, will offer world-class education and open new avenues for the youth of the region."

Besides, the construction of a multi-level parking facility – the first of its kind in Manipur – is underway, aimed at improving infrastructure and easing transportation challenges, he said.

“These projects are not just about physical development; they reflect our broader vision for a bright and prosperous future for the hill districts of the state,” the chief minister said.