Manipur’s Wahengbam Sudhir Meetei shines at Khelo India Beach Games 2026

Wahengbam Sudhir Meetei of Manipur has scripted an inspiring story of resilience and determination by winning the state’s first gold medal in Pencak Silat at the Khelo India Beach Games 2026, despite overcoming severe financial hardship and a career-threatening injury.

The 19-year-old athlete’s journey has been marked by uncertainty and struggle. Financial constraints forced Sudhir to prioritise earning a livelihood alongside training, while a serious injury during practice nearly brought his sporting career to an abrupt halt. Unable to pay his fifth-semester fees for a Bachelor of Physical Education course, he was compelled to drop out of college, a setback that deeply impacted his aspirations.

Following the injury, Sudhir made the difficult decision to shift from the Tanding (combat) category to the Artistic category to continue competing. That decision proved transformative. Partnering with Premchandra Yengkhom, Sudhir clinched gold in Ganda at the Khelo India Beach Games in Diu, marking a historic achievement for Manipur.

Sudhir, the eldest of three brothers, comes from a modest background. His father runs a small livestock business, while Sudhir supplements the family income by working as a welder for a daily wage of Rs 500 and assisting his father in selling pigs. He said the income is barely sufficient to meet household needs, prompting him to contribute whatever he can.

He also spoke of his responsibility towards his younger brothers, both of whom are in school and train at the same academy. Financial pressure, he said, forced him to discontinue his education so that his family and siblings’ sporting pursuits could continue.

A trainee of the renowned Nawang Sports Academy in Imphal, Sudhir took up Pencak Silat in 2018, inspired by senior athletes. He rose rapidly, winning gold medals at the junior national championships in the 45–50kg and later the 50–55kg Tanding categories. His momentum continued with a silver medal at the 2022 Northeast Games before an unfortunate training accident altered his path.

The absence of proper mat flooring at the academy led to a serious injury when his foot got stuck in a hole, damaging his toe and forcing him to reassess his future in the sport. He then shifted focus to Artistic and Performance events, training quietly for two years with the resolve to return stronger.

His perseverance yielded results with a gold medal in Ganda at the All India National Championships in Lucknow. He later finished fourth at the Asian Pencak Silat Championship in Vietnam, narrowly missing a podium finish in his first major international outing.

At the Khelo India Beach Games, Sudhir delivered under pressure, overcoming the challenge of performing on sand—an unfamiliar surface for most athletes. He said the final was mentally taxing, as thoughts of promises made to his parents weighed heavily, but winning the gold made the experience unforgettable.

Calling the event the toughest test of his career so far, Sudhir said competing at the Khelo India platform was special, and returning home with a gold medal made it even more meaningful.