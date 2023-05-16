In a significant move to combat the drug menace in Manipur, the state government has released comprehensive data on the arrests of illicit drug traffickers and the cultivation of poppy during the period 2017-2023. The figures shed light on the efforts undertaken by authorities to curb drug-related activities and safeguard the community's well-being.

Arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been categorized by community, providing insights into the extent of involvement and the collective responsibility in addressing this issue.

According to the data, the Kuki-Chin community witnessed a substantial number of arrests over the years. In 2017, 82 individuals were apprehended, followed by 54 in 2018, 122 in 2019, 127 in 2020, 151 in 2021, 288 in 2022, and 49 in 2023, totaling 873 arrests. Similarly, the Muslim community saw 93 arrests in 2017, 223 in 2018, 201 in 2019, 177 in 2020, 163 in 2021, 210 in 2022, and 16 in 2023, with a cumulative total of 1083 arrests.

The Meitei community accounted for 44 arrests in 2017, 67 in 2018, 64 in 2019, 54 in 2020, 40 in 2021, 98 in 2022, and 14 in 2023, making a combined total of 381 arrests. Additionally, there were 12 arrests in the "Others" community in 2017, 9 in 2018, 47 in 2019, 14 in 2020, 36 in 2021, 62 in 2022, and 1 in 2023, resulting in a total of 181 arrests. Overall, a staggering 2518 individuals have been apprehended under NDPS cases during the period of 2017-2023.

In addition to the arrests, the data also highlights the extent of poppy cultivation in Manipur, providing crucial insights into the scale of the issue. The Kuki-Chin community recorded significant areas of poppy cultivation, with a total of 13,121.8 acres during the period of 2017-2023. The Nagas community reported 2340 acres of poppy cultivation, while other communities accounted for 35 acres. In total as of now , the state reported 15,496 acres of poppy cultivation.

The state government has also emphasized the need for continued vigilance and collaborative efforts from the community to eliminate the drug menace.

Necessary legal follow-up actions and initiatives are currently underway, demonstrating the state's firm resolve to eliminate drug-related activities and create a secure future for Manipur.