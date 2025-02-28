The weapon-surrender drive across Manipur has gained momentum, with the public surrendering 109 more different types of weapons, along with various ammunition and other miscellaneous items, to the police and security forces in four districts of the strife-torn region, police officials said on February 28.

At Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district, one 9mm CB1A1 pistol, one 9mm magazine, one grenade, cartridges, and two wireless sets, along with other items, were surrendered on Thursday.

Weapons, including one SBBL gun, were surrendered at Phougakchao Ikhai police station in Bishnupur district.

Additionally, arms and ammunition were surrendered in various police stations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts, police added.

On February, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had urged people of the state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring no punitive action would be initiated against those giving up arms during this period.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.