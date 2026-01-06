Manipur’s young leaders gear up for National Youth Festival at Bharat Mandapam, to represent state at youth leadership forum

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday, January 6 interacted with a select group of young leaders from the state who will represent Manipur at the 29th National Youth Festival (NYF)–2026, restructured as the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD). The interaction took place during a send-off ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of Lok Bhavan, Imphal.

A total of 39 youths, selected through a rigorous multi-tiered screening process from various academic and professional institutions across Manipur, have been chosen to participate in the prestigious national-level programme. The National Youth Festival, organised annually since 1995 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda on January 12, has been redesigned to align with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

The 29th NYF–VBYLD 2026, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will be held from January 9 to January 12, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam. The programme follows an extensive four-stage engagement framework, involving nationwide participation, submission of thematic essays, state-level presentations and national-level interactions. The process will culminate in track-wise presentations before Union Ministers, providing young leaders a platform to present innovative ideas and policy perspectives at the national level.

The festival will conclude with a grand closing ceremony to be graced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, where selected young leaders will showcase their vision for India’s future.

Congratulating the participants, Governor Bhalla urged them to actively engage in meaningful discussions, exchange ideas with peers from across the country, and effectively represent the talent, creativity and aspirations of Manipur’s youth. He extended his best wishes for their success and encouraged them to make the most of the learning opportunities offered by the national platform.

The event was also attended by N Praveen, Secretary, Youth Affairs & Sports (YAS), Government of Manipur, and N Lokendro, Vice-Chancellor, Manipur University, among other dignitaries.