Nata Sankirtana artist Yumnam Bhumeshwor Singh from Manipur has received the NAMASTE Awards 2026 in the Preservation of Culture category, recognising his contribution to safeguarding and promoting the state's traditional performing arts.

The award was presented at a ceremony held in Mumbai on November 15.

The NAMASTE Awards, an initiative of the Amazing Namaste Foundation, recognise individuals and communities whose work has made a significant contribution to society across Northeast India. The awardees were announced by Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen, chairperson of the jury for the 2026 edition.

Singh's recognition places Manipur among the award-winning states and highlights the role of traditional artists in keeping the region's cultural heritage alive.

A prominent exponent of Manipuri Nata Sankirtana, Singh is also a music composer and choreographer. He is particularly known for his expertise in playing the Manipuri Pung, a traditional drum, and performing Pung Cholom, an energetic drum dance integral to Sankirtana music and classical Manipuri dance.

His earlier achievements include the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, conferred by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2013-14 for his contribution to Nata Sankirtana Pung.

Singh also designed the traditional 'Kokyet' headdress, which was adopted as part of the uniform for marshals in the Indian Parliament in 2023.

Other recipients of the NAMASTE Awards 2026 include Dr Jogesh Deuri from Assam in the Lifetime Achievement category, Paul L Khuma, MCS, from Mizoram for Public Service and Governance, Dimum Pertin from Arunachal Pradesh for Start-up and Entrepreneurship, and Kikruma Village Council from Nagaland for Sustainability and Environment Management.