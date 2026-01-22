Manpiur: JAC demands NIA probe into Rishikanta killing, protests erupt in Kakching Khunou

A Joint Action Committee formed in connection with the brutal killing of Mayanglambam Rishikanta Singh has demanded that the case be handed over to the National Investigation Agency for an impartial and thorough investigation.

The demand was raised amid growing public outrage over the incident, which has intensified concerns about security and civilian safety in Manipur.

Protests erupted on January 22 at Kakching Khunou following the killing of Rishikanta Singh, who was allegedly abducted and murdered in Churachandpur district. Agitated protesters blocked the Indo–Myanmar Sugnu Road and held a public meeting, during which the Joint Action Committee was formally constituted. The gathering unanimously adopted several resolutions seeking justice for the victim.

The JAC alleged that Rishikanta Singh was brutally killed by suspected Kuki militants and asserted that only an NIA probe could ensure transparency and accountability. The committee demanded that the victim’s body be produced at the earliest, all culprits involved be arrested without delay, and exemplary punishment be awarded.

The JAC also expressed disappointment over the prevailing law-and-order situation, stating that expectations of peace and stability following the imposition of President’s Rule had not been met, as civilians continue to fall victim to armed violence. In this context, the committee called for the reinstatement of a popular government.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation from various sections of society, while the Manipur government, currently under President’s Rule, has faced criticism for its silence.

When media persons sought comments from Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and senior officials of the Home Department regarding the killing, they reportedly declined to make any statement.

Rishikanta Singh, aged 31, was a resident of Kakching Khunou Uchan Makhong Leikai in Kakching district. According to a complaint filed by his family, he was allegedly abducted on January 21 and later killed in the Churachandpur district. He was the son of M. Tombi Singh and the husband of Chingnu Haokip, a resident of Tuibong village in Churachandpur.

Family members said the couple had been living together in Churachandpur since December 19, 2025, after Rishikanta returned from Nepal, where he had been working. The family claimed they first became aware of the incident after a disturbing video, purportedly showing his killing, began circulating on social media. This was later followed by a phone call from his fiancée, who informed them that he had been abducted and killed by armed assailants.

As tensions remain high, the demand for a central agency probe and swift justice continues to gain momentum, with civil society groups warning of further agitation if decisive action is not taken.