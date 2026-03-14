Mao Council felicitates Manipur Deputy CM Dr Losii Dikho at Tadubi

The Mao Council on March 14, felicitated Dr. Losii Dikho, Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur and Minister for PHED, Forest, Environment & Climate Change, at the Tadubi Secretariat Complex.

In his welcome address, N. Athikho Joseph, President of the Mao Council, expressed happiness over Dikho’s appointment as Deputy Chief Minister and praised him for travelling across the state to restore peace and normalcy amid ongoing challenges. Joseph described the event as a celebration of Dikho’s contributions to both the district and the state, praying for his wisdom and long life in service to the people.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Losii Dikho thanked the Mao community, students, and various associations for their support. He acknowledged that his appointment was made possible through their prayers and reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive development and restoring peace in Manipur. He also sought the community’s continued cooperation in implementing future developmental projects.

The program began with the blessing and unveiling of a monolith by Rev. A. Pfokrelo, Executive Secretary of the Mao Baptist Churches Association (MBCA). Dikho was also presented with gifts including certificates of appreciation, Naga shawls, local produce, and other items.

Officials from Mao Council units across Dimapur, Kohima, Senapati, and other regions attended the felicitation, marking a day of appreciation and recognition for the Deputy Chief Minister’s service.