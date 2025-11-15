Mapal Kangjeibung set for return of Manipur Polo International after two-year break

A two-year pause comes to an end this month as the Manipur Horse Riding & Polo Association (MHRPA) prepares to bring back the Manipur Polo International, a tournament long regarded as a key stage for both the sport’s heritage and the future of the Manipuri pony.

The 15th edition is scheduled for November 22–29 at Mapal Kangjeibung, the world’s oldest polo ground, according to Steering Committee chairman Prof Ch Priyoranjan. Colombia and the United States have confirmed participation, while Spain and Italy may join pending final clearances. Teams from the India Polo Association (India A), Chhattisgarh and Manipur (India B) complete the expected lineup.

Launched in 1991, the tournament has grown into a major annual sporting event, consistently drawing full stands and strong local support. For many visiting players, participation doubles as a return to polo’s roots, with Manipur’s traditional Sagol Kangjei recognised as the precursor to the modern game.

Prof Ch Chittaranjan noted that the event has significantly boosted polo’s popularity among local youth, with more than 200 active players now in the state. The tournament has also helped spotlight the precarious condition of the Manipuri pony, turning the event into a rallying point for conservation efforts.

The MHRPA said the competition continues to open opportunities for local athletes, with several now employed by departments including Veterinary, Manipur Police and Assam Rifles. The association urged public support not only for the tournament but also for its broader mission, which aligns with government initiatives such as the 2016 Polo Policy.

The press conference was also attended by N Bedajeet Singh, chairman of the Technical Committee; N Tombi Raj, chairman of the Media Committee; and Col L Manongba (Retd), president of the Manipur Equestrian Association.