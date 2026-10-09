Mary Kom’s ex-husband files defamation complaint over TV interview remarks

Olympic medallist boxer Mary Kom’s ex-husband, Karong Onkholer, has filed a criminal defamation complaint against her in a Delhi court, alleging that remarks she made during a television interview damaged his reputation.

The complaint, filed on October 6, is pending before Judicial Magistrate First Class Shivam Gupta for pre-summoning evidence. The court is scheduled to take up the matter on November 19.

Onkholer has alleged that Kom made the statements during a television programme aired on January 11 this year, following the dissolution of their marriage. According to the complaint, the remarks portrayed him as dishonest, unfaithful, unemployed and financially dependent on the boxer.

He has further alleged that the interview contained accusations that he misappropriated money from Kom’s bank accounts and failed to fulfil his responsibilities towards their children. Onkholer has contended that the claims were false and had the potential to undermine his reputation, particularly his standing as a spouse and father.

According to the complaint, Onkholer married Kom on March 12, 2005, and the couple lived together in Faridabad. Their marriage was dissolved through customary practice on December 20, 2023.

Disputing the alleged portrayal of him as someone who had never been gainfully employed, Onkholer has claimed that he set aside his own career and professional opportunities to support Kom’s boxing career.

The complaint has been filed through advocates Akash Krishna and Pragati Sharma. The allegations remain untested in court, and no findings have been made on the merits of the complaint.