Massive arms and explosives haul across Manipur, RPGs, IEDs, mortars seized in multi-district operations

Security forces in Manipur on January 24, recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives from multiple locations across Manipur, underscoring heightened vigilance amid ongoing security challenges in the state.

According to official sources, the recoveries were made during coordinated operations conducted in Churachandpur, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts, leading to the seizure of sophisticated weapons, grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and protective gear.

In the first operation, security forces recovered a large stockpile of arms from the area between Loilamkot and Nalon under Churachandpur Police Station in Churachandpur district. The seizure included three RPG ammunitions, five 30-mm grenades, one bolt-action rifle (.303 calibre), two medium-range “Pumpi” local cannons, three Pumpi shells, two single-barrel rifles, and ten SBBL cartridges, indicating the presence of heavy and improvised weaponry in the region.

In a separate operation on the same day, forces recovered an even more alarming cache from Waheng Khuman Mamang Leikai under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West district. The seizure comprised two modified .303 rifles, three pistols with magazines, six magazines of various arms, three No. 36 high-explosive grenades, 23 rounds of live ammunition of different calibres, one detonator, four mortar bomb shells, one IED, and explosives weighing approximately one kilogram.

Meanwhile, another operation carried out at the foothills of the Naotrok Hill Range under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district resulted in the recovery of one double-barrel breech-loading (DBBL) gun, one country-made 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, two HE hand grenades, one practice rifle grenade, two INSAS rifle magazines, 20 rounds of live ammunition, one bulletproof helmet, two bulletproof covers, and two bulletproof iron plates.