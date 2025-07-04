Massive arms haul in Manipur: 203 weapons, IEDs, and grenades recovered

In a significant crackdown on illegal weapon stockpiles, joint security forces in Manipur recovered a massive cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during extensive search operations conducted between the night of July 3 and the morning of July 4, 2025.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, joint teams comprising the Manipur Police, Assam Rifles/Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) launched coordinated operations across the hill districts of Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi, Chandel, and Churachandpur. The search efforts, focused on suspected hideouts in remote and interior areas, led to one of the biggest seizures in recent times.

The operation yielded a total of 203 weapons, including 21 INSAS rifles, 11 AK-series rifles, 26 SLRs, 2 sniper rifles, 3 carbines, 17 .303 rifles, 2 51mm mortars, 2 MA assault rifles, 3 M79 grenade launchers, 38 'Pompi' improvised guns, along with several pistols, bolt-action rifles, and country-made firearms.



Also Read: Manipur: Different organisations unanimously urged Amit Shah not to renew SoO

In addition, the security forces recovered 30 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 10 grenades, 9 Pompi shells, 2 Lathode grenades, and significant quantities of 5.56 mm and 7.62 mm ammunition.

The successful operation marks a significant step in curbing armed violence and dismantling militant infrastructure in the region. Authorities believe that the recovered arms may have been stockpiled for use by insurgent groups or anti-social elements.

Security forces remain on high alert, with further operations expected in the coming days to root out remaining caches and maintain peace in the region.