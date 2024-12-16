In an intensified effort to maintain peace and security, search operations and area domination exercises were carried out by security forces across fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts in Manipur. The operations led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and explosives from L. Jangnomphai and Freedom Hill in Kangpokpi District. The items seized included:

1 Self-Loading Rifle (7.62 mm)

1 Pistol (9 mm)

1 Single-Barrel firearm

1 Double-Barrel firearm

1 Pompi Gun

4 Hand Grenades (No. 36)

4 Stardyne 90 Explosives

4 Electric Detonators

5 live 9 mm rounds

3 live 7.62 mm rounds

1 Tube Launcher

3 Detonators (Hand Grenade No. 36)

1 Baofeng Motorola communication set

4 Anti-Riot Shells



Meanwhile, security forces have ensured the safe movement of 374 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-2 (NH-2). To enhance protection, stringent measures, including security convoys in sensitive stretches, have been implemented to safeguard vehicular movement.

In addition, 106 checkpoints have been set up across various districts in the state, encompassing both hill and valley regions. While no detentions have been made for violations during the operations, these checkpoints are part of a broader strategy to fortify security and maintain law and order.