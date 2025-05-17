Massive arms haul in Manipur's Imphal East during security operation at Urup Hill
Security forces carried out extensive search and area domination operations in fringe and vulnerable zones across the hill and valley districts of Manipur.
Security forces carried out extensive search and area domination operations in fringe and vulnerable zones across the hill and valley districts of Manipur.
During one such operation, conducted in the Nungjengbi Urup Hill area under the jurisdiction of Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East District, a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and riot control equipment was recovered. The items were found concealed inside a white sack.
The recovered materials include:
One .303 rifle with magazine
One 9 mm pistol along with three magazines
One country-made pistol
Six live rounds of 9 mm pistol ammunition
Three .303 light machine gun (LMG) magazines
Seven carbine magazines
Six live rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition
Nineteen live rounds of AK-47 (5.56 mm) ammunition
One wood-piercing shell
410 empty cases of 7.62 mm rounds
Six mini flare tubes (tube launchers)
Five normal tear smoke shells
Two tear chili smoke shells
Two Motorola wireless set batteries
The security forces have intensified operations to ensure the safety of civilians and prevent the misuse of such weaponry in conflict-sensitive areas. Investigations are currently underway to trace the origins of the recovered arms and determine any possible links to insurgent or anti-social elements.
Authorities have assured that proactive measures will continue to curb the proliferation of illegal arms in the region.
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