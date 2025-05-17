Security forces carried out extensive search and area domination operations in fringe and vulnerable zones across the hill and valley districts of Manipur.

During one such operation, conducted in the Nungjengbi Urup Hill area under the jurisdiction of Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East District, a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and riot control equipment was recovered. The items were found concealed inside a white sack.

The recovered materials include:

One .303 rifle with magazine

One 9 mm pistol along with three magazines

One country-made pistol

Six live rounds of 9 mm pistol ammunition

Three .303 light machine gun (LMG) magazines

Seven carbine magazines

Six live rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition

Nineteen live rounds of AK-47 (5.56 mm) ammunition

One wood-piercing shell

410 empty cases of 7.62 mm rounds

Six mini flare tubes (tube launchers)

Five normal tear smoke shells

Two tear chili smoke shells

Two Motorola wireless set batteries

The security forces have intensified operations to ensure the safety of civilians and prevent the misuse of such weaponry in conflict-sensitive areas. Investigations are currently underway to trace the origins of the recovered arms and determine any possible links to insurgent or anti-social elements.

Authorities have assured that proactive measures will continue to curb the proliferation of illegal arms in the region.