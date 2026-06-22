Massive arms haul recovered in joint security operation across Manipur's Kangpokpi hills

Security forces have recovered a large cache of arms, ammunition and military-grade equipment during a joint counter-insurgency operation conducted across several hill areas of Kangpokpi district in Manipur over the past three days.

According to the Manipur Police, the operation was launched on June 20 following specific intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed militants in the general areas of Leilon Vaiphei, Leilon Munlui, Molhoi, P. Moulding, Leilon Khunou and adjoining locations.

The operation involved a coordinated deployment of personnel from the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, and the Indian Army.

Police said security personnel came under fire from suspected militants during the operation, triggering an exchange of gunfire. Despite resistance, the forces continued extensive search and combing operations on June 21 and 22 across multiple locations in the region.

During the operation, security forces recovered a substantial cache of weapons. The seizure included 17 single and double-barrel guns, along with eight sophisticated firearms comprising two AK-47 assault rifles, one M4 Carbine, two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), one SKS rifle and one improvised sniper .303 rifle. Authorities also recovered 11 Single Barrel Loading (SBL) rifles.

In addition to the weapons, security personnel seized a quantity of assorted ammunition, communication devices and other war-like stores from the operation area.

Police officials described the operation as a significant success in ongoing efforts to dismantle militant networks and prevent armed activities in vulnerable parts of the state. Investigators are now working to identify the militant groups linked to the recovered weapons and equipment.

The recovery comes amid intensified security operations across Manipur, where authorities have been conducting sustained drives to recover illegal arms and restore peace and stability in conflict-affected areas.